Following the sack of 16 lecturers and two non-academic staff of the Kaduna State University, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has frowned at the development.

The 18 staff were sacked for participating in the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) five-day warning strike in the state, between May 17 and May 19.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Chairman of the Union, Dr Peter Adamu, described the action as illegal.

Adamu said that the illegal attempt to dismiss the 18 staff contravened the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the labour Union and Kaduna State Government, on May 20.

He said the MoU explicitly states that no worker shall be victimised for participating in the industrial action.

He explained that the sack was announced by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, during the 16th Congregation of the KASU, which held on June 2.

“Evidence of the purported action by the university is also contained in a Memo (KASU/REG/061/VOL 1/446) from the university management to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, through the Commissioner for Education and dated May 20.

“However, the 18 affected members of staff neither received queries nor faced any disciplinary committee, as claimed by the university management in the memo.

“The claim is false and baseless with no evidence to show,’ he said.

Adamu added that the memo by the vice-chancellor also mandated the office of the Accountant General of Kaduna State, to stop remitting the check-off dues of the union.

According to him, this is against the Trade Unions (Amendment) Act NO. 17 of 2005, which clearly explains Check-off Dues, to be statutorily permitted deductions.

“The Trade Unions Act recognises Check-off Dues as compulsory and automatic for members and does not rely on the pleasure of an employer.

“In spite of the provisions of the laws, the government of Kaduna State and management of KASU illegally, concocted and instituted the purported sack of the staff and stoppage of Check-off Dues.

“This is done without recourse to the University Laws and relevant national and international labour laws,” he said.

The chairman condemned the act and called on the university’s management to rescind its decision.

