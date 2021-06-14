Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as a bridge-builder and one of the most resilient, resourceful and successful Nigerian politicians. He said the lawmaker’s bridge-building cuts across tribes, religions, political parties and generations, noting with appreciation, the successes the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State representative had recorded as a politician.

Osinbajo spoke at the public presentation of a photo book ‘Gbajabiamila: The Long Road’, authored by the Speaker’s Special Assistant on Visual Communications/Personal Photographer, Ayo Adeagbo, at the weekend in Abuja.

While congratulating Adeagbo for the book, a collection of the photographs of the Gbajabiiamila’s political journey, the Vice President added: “Ayo has proved to be a creative and faithful storyteller of the political journey of the charismatic and photogenic Speaker.”

He said having done a personal review of the work, “I really think Ayo has done a good job. But I think the job was made easier by the fact that his subject is one of the most resilient, resourceful and successful Nigerian politicians, having won elections five times in the last 18 years.”

Osinbajo continued: “He is an effective bridge-builder across tribes, religions, political parties and even generations. He has proved to be an innovative mediator and an honest broker in several local and national disputes and conflicts.”

The nation’s second citizen, who said he was also a collector of photographs, added that the book tells a lot of stories about the Speaker’s political journey.

He further shared and displayed his collected photographs of some of Nigerian politicians, such as himself and President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ogun, Kebbi and Ekiti counterparts, Dapo Abiodun; Atiku Bagudu and Kayode Fayemi.

Osinbajo said he was pleased “to unveil this excellent photo book by Mr. Adeagbo”, whom he described as a well-celebrated and great photographer.



