Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in his drive to reduce poverty and improve the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of Adamawa State has concluded plans to invest $20 million in the state.

The General Manager of Priam Group, Shehu Atiku, disclosed this yesterday in Yola at the commissioning of the group’s woven sack plant at Kofare Industrial Layout along Yola–Numan road.

In December 2019, Atiku had migrated all his business outfits into an umbrella brand known as the Priam Group.

The GM said that the aim of the founder was to industrialise Adamawa through building of factories, creating employment for youths of the state and the country at large.

“The investment will enable Priam Group to reach a revenue target of N30 billion by 2023 and N50 billion by 2025,” he said.

Priam Group is a testament to the founder’s vision for a prosperous Adamawa, North East and Nigeria at large, Shehu Atiku added.

He disclosed that the group had ambitious plans with the establishment of Rico Gado feeds factory to be commissioned in Abuja this year, and the expansion of Adama Beverages, producers of bottle water and juice.

While commissioning the factory, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa commended the business acumen of the former Vice President and assured him of a friendly environment for business activities in the state.

He said the companies established in Adamawa improved the livelihood of the residents and increased the state’s IGR.

Fintiri reassured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 general election that he would continue to support his drive to improve the state as well as his political ambition anytime.





