Ayade Sacks Another Commissioner

By Emma UnaGovernor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has relieved another commissioner of his position.

Senator Ayade on Tuesday through a press statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Chris Ita sacked Mr Chris Etta of his appointment.

In a two paragraph statement, Ita wrote “His Excellency, Prof Ben Ayade has approved the relieving of Hon Francis Etta as Commissioner for Special Duties with immediate effect”.

Mr Etta who is an associate of Senator Liyel Imoke may have developed cold feet over joining Ayade in the APC where he defected to last month

