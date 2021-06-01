Divine intervention prevailed when a convoy in which Mohammed Babangida, the son of former military head of state, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, was travelling in, ran into a trailer loaded with tomatoes along Minna-Suleja and narrowly escaped being crushed to death.

The accident which happened on Monday evening however claimed the lives of three security personnel who were soldiers in his convoy.

Mohammed Babangida, who was heading to Abuja, was said to be in a Honda Space bus with other members of his family behind a security vehicle which was a Prado SUV in which the four security personnel were in.

The convoy reportedly had a head-on collision with the trailer which was travelling in the opposite direction

Although no member of the Babangida family was hurt, one of the security personnel survived the accident but was critically injured and is currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital in Abuja.

According to an eyewitness who narrated what happened to Daily Sun, the bad portion of the dual carriage highway at Mallam Karu village, where vehicles divert to one lane, was responsible for the collision between the trailer and the convoy.

Sympathisers have continued to troop to the hill top mansion of the former military head if state over the unfortunate incident.