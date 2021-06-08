A-year-old baby, Adeife Timileyin currently hospitalised, needs N1.5million for surgery.

Unlike many babies of his age, Timileyin, is having great difficulties, he is battling with a medical condition known as “bilateral hydrocele”.

The medical report states that after scanning both scrotal sacs, there is a sort of excessive bilateral hydrocele with dilatation of the left inguinal canal by the fluid.

Timileyin’s mum, a single mother explained that in the second month after the child’s birth, she noticed the swelling around the baby’s genitals and in the fourth month, she discovered a fluid-filled sac around the scrotum which has caused the baby so much discomfort.

She however pleaded with well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aid. “The baby finds it hard to walk and urinate, and always in pain. He is in discomfort.” She stated.

The account details are as follows; Name — Adeife Timileyin, 2202076218, UBA. For confirmation, She can be reached via 07036460006

Like this: Like Loading...