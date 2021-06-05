Fast-rising performing artiste cum songwriter, Isaiah Rally, also known as Baby Rally is presently making waves across the country with his new single, Talk and Die.

The song, which has gained and still gaining acceptance among music lovers, was streamed more than 10,000 times in its first week on Audiomack, and turned out to become a hit on YouTube with thousands of views.

Born on November 25, 1995 in Warri, Delta State, Baby Rally moved to Lagos in 2018 to pursue his music career. He started off as a comedian and shared same stage with prominent Nigerian comedians.

With recorded well over 40 songs in the last few months, and just concluded multi-state tour across the country, the founder of A Class Records is aiming for the stars, as he continues to make friends in the music industry.

Speaking about the new project, Baby Rally said Talk and Die is a social justice song that talks about bad governance and social issues. He also told tales of the corrupt system in the country.

According to him, H&M Nigeria rated the song as one of the greatest of this generation because of its message.

“Aside Talk and Die, and Goddess released respectively in the first and second quarter of 2021, others yet to be released are intercontinental songs that are bound to resonate with millions across the globe.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...