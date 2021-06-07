BAFTA awards | Image: Jonathan Short/Invision/AP

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Sunday hosted the 67th edition of the annual British Academy Television Awards.

The award show recognises the excellence in British television of 2020.

Listed below are the winners and nominees in the main categories at this year’s Bafta Television Awards:

Leading actress

WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – BBC Three

Hayley Squires, Adult Material – Channel 4

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One

Letitia Wright, Small Axe – BBC One

Leading actor

WINNER: Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three

John Boyega, Small Axe – BBC One

Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe – BBC One

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central – Channel 4

Supporting actress

WINNER: Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Siena Kelly, Adult Material – Channel 4

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Supporting actor

WINNER: Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Michael Sheen, Quiz – ITV

Micheal Ward, Small Axe – BBC One

Rupert Everett, Adult Material – Channel 4

Tobias Menzies, The Crown – Netflix

Entertainment performance

WINNER: Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two

Adam Hills, The Last Leg – Channel 4

Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers – ITV

Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas – BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Male performance in a comedy programme

WINNER: Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky One

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 – BBC Two

Female performance in a comedy programme

WINNER: Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix

Daisy Haggard, Breeders – Sky One

Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Emma Mackey, Sex Education – Netflix

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three

Mae Martin, Feel Good – Channel 4

Drama series

WINNER: Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic

Gangs of London – Sky Atlantic

I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

The Crown – Netflix

Single drama

WINNER: Sitting In Limbo – BBC One

Anthony – BBC One

BBW – Channel 4

The Windermere Children – BBC Two

Mini-series

WINNER: I May Destroy You – BBC One

Adult Material – Channel 4

Normal People – BBC Three

Small Axe – BBC One

Soap and continuing drama

WINNER: Casualty – BBC One

Coronation Street – ITV

EastEnders – BBC One

Hollyoaks – Channel 4

International

WINNER: Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge – BBC Four

Little America – Apple TV+

Lovecraft Country – Sky Atlantic

Unorthodox – Netflix

Entertainment programme

WINNER: Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

The Masked Singer – ITV

Comedy entertainment programme

WINNER: The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two

Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky One

The Ranganation – BBC Two

Scripted comedy

WINNER: Inside No 9 – BBC Two

Ghosts – BBC One

Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

This Country – BBC Three

Features

WINNER: Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV

Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two

The Repair Shop – BBC One

Daytime

WINNER: The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On – BBC One

Richard Osman’s House Of Games – BBC Two

The Chase – ITV

Must-see moment

WINNER: Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent

Bridgerton- Lady Whistledown is revealed

EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle

Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s news conference

Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat – ‘Mee-cro-wah-vay’

The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker appears

Current affairs

WINNER: America’s War On Abortion – ITV

Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary – BBC Two

The Battle For Hong Kong – Channel 4

The Cyprus Papers Undercover – Al Jazeera English

Single documentary

WINNER: Locked In: Breaking The Silence – BBC Four

American Murder: The Family Next Door – Netflix

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me – BBC One

Surviving Covid – Channel 4

Factual series

WINNER: Once Upon A Time In Iraq – BBC Two

Crime & Punishment – Channel 4

Hospital – BBC Two

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency – Channel 4

Reality and constructed factual

WINNER: The School That Tried To End Racism – Channel 4

Masterchef: The Professionals – BBC One

Race Across The World – BBC Two

The Write Offs – Channel 4

Specialist factual

WINNER: The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix

Extinction: The Facts – BBC One

Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Channel 4

The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty – BBC Two

News coverage

WINNER: Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News

BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care – BBC One

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy – Channel 4

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis – BBC Two

Sport

WINNER: England v West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket

Bahrain Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1

England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup – Amazon Prime Video

London Marathon 2020 – BBC One

Live event

WINNER: Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two

Life Drawing Dive! – BBC Four

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One

The Third Day: Autumn – Sky Atlantic

Short-form programme

WINNER: They Saw The Sun First – Red Bull TV

Criptales – BBC Four

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities – Vice/Noisey

The Main Part – BBC iPlayer

Writer: Comedy

WINNER: Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two

Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two

Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Writing team, Ghosts – BBC One

Writer: Drama

WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Alastair Siddons, Steve McQueen, Small Axe – BBC One

Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material – Channel 4

Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

