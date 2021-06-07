BAFTA awards | Image: Jonathan Short/Invision/AP
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Sunday hosted the 67th edition of the annual British Academy Television Awards.
The award show recognises the excellence in British television of 2020.
Listed below are the winners and nominees in the main categories at this year’s Bafta Television Awards:
Leading actress
WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – BBC Three
Hayley Squires, Adult Material – Channel 4
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One
Letitia Wright, Small Axe – BBC One
Leading actor
WINNER: Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three
John Boyega, Small Axe – BBC One
Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You – BBC One
Shaun Parkes, Small Axe – BBC One
Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central – Channel 4
Supporting actress
WINNER: Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix
Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
Siena Kelly, Adult Material – Channel 4
Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK – Netflix
Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You – BBC One
Supporting actor
WINNER: Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One
Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK – Netflix
Michael Sheen, Quiz – ITV
Micheal Ward, Small Axe – BBC One
Rupert Everett, Adult Material – Channel 4
Tobias Menzies, The Crown – Netflix
Entertainment performance
WINNER: Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two
Adam Hills, The Last Leg – Channel 4
Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers – ITV
Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas – BBC One
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
Male performance in a comedy programme
WINNER: Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky One
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix
Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4
Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 – BBC Two
Female performance in a comedy programme
WINNER: Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix
Daisy Haggard, Breeders – Sky One
Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
Emma Mackey, Sex Education – Netflix
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three
Mae Martin, Feel Good – Channel 4
Drama series
WINNER: Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic
Gangs of London – Sky Atlantic
I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
The Crown – Netflix
Single drama
WINNER: Sitting In Limbo – BBC One
Anthony – BBC One
BBW – Channel 4
The Windermere Children – BBC Two
Mini-series
WINNER: I May Destroy You – BBC One
Adult Material – Channel 4
Normal People – BBC Three
Small Axe – BBC One
Soap and continuing drama
WINNER: Casualty – BBC One
Coronation Street – ITV
EastEnders – BBC One
Hollyoaks – Channel 4
International
WINNER: Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge – BBC Four
Little America – Apple TV+
Lovecraft Country – Sky Atlantic
Unorthodox – Netflix
Entertainment programme
WINNER: Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV
Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
The Masked Singer – ITV
Comedy entertainment programme
WINNER: The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4
Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two
Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky One
The Ranganation – BBC Two
Scripted comedy
WINNER: Inside No 9 – BBC Two
Ghosts – BBC One
Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
This Country – BBC Three
Features
WINNER: Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV
Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave
Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two
The Repair Shop – BBC One
Daytime
WINNER: The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4
Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On – BBC One
Richard Osman’s House Of Games – BBC Two
The Chase – ITV
Must-see moment
WINNER: Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent
Bridgerton- Lady Whistledown is revealed
EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle
Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s news conference
Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat – ‘Mee-cro-wah-vay’
The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker appears
Current affairs
WINNER: America’s War On Abortion – ITV
Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary – BBC Two
The Battle For Hong Kong – Channel 4
The Cyprus Papers Undercover – Al Jazeera English
Single documentary
WINNER: Locked In: Breaking The Silence – BBC Four
American Murder: The Family Next Door – Netflix
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me – BBC One
Surviving Covid – Channel 4
Factual series
WINNER: Once Upon A Time In Iraq – BBC Two
Crime & Punishment – Channel 4
Hospital – BBC Two
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency – Channel 4
Reality and constructed factual
WINNER: The School That Tried To End Racism – Channel 4
Masterchef: The Professionals – BBC One
Race Across The World – BBC Two
The Write Offs – Channel 4
Specialist factual
WINNER: The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix
Extinction: The Facts – BBC One
Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Channel 4
The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty – BBC Two
News coverage
WINNER: Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News
BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care – BBC One
Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy – Channel 4
Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis – BBC Two
Sport
WINNER: England v West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket
Bahrain Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1
England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup – Amazon Prime Video
London Marathon 2020 – BBC One
Live event
WINNER: Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two
Life Drawing Dive! – BBC Four
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One
The Third Day: Autumn – Sky Atlantic
Short-form programme
WINNER: They Saw The Sun First – Red Bull TV
Criptales – BBC Four
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities – Vice/Noisey
The Main Part – BBC iPlayer
Writer: Comedy
WINNER: Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two
Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two
Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
Writing team, Ghosts – BBC One
Writer: Drama
WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One
Alastair Siddons, Steve McQueen, Small Axe – BBC One
Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material – Channel 4
Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
Comments