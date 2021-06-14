.

By Ibrahim wuyo

Again, bandits on Saturday night struck at the residential area of Kofar Gayan -kofar kona in Zaria ,Kaduna state,where they adducted over 10 residents.

Although the Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna ,Mr.Mohammed Jalige confirmed the latest kidnap incident but said they were still waiting for a comprehensive report, journalists were told that the bandits invaded the community at midnight, forcing their way into people’s houses and threatened them with guns and machetes.

An eye witness who said she was allowed by the bandits to stay back and take care of younger children, said about 7 bandits raided their compound speaking in Fulani.

” We also, saw the bandits bringing out people from neighbouring houses. They took my parents,sisters and brothers but allowed me and my step mother to stay and take care of the children. “

She said her parents were released on Sunday morning but they were rushed to the hospital as they might have been severely beaten and could not talk.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...