The bandits who kidnapped over 100 children attending Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School have demanded N110m ransom for their release.

On Sunday, May 30, armed bandits stormed the Islamic school in Tegina, in Rafi Local Government Area, Niger State, and abducted children attending Islamic lectures.

11 children who were too young and could not walk were later released.

The school headmaster, Alhaji Abubakar Alhassan, said on Tuesday, June 1, that the abductors have now called to ask for N110m ransom. He added that the bandits made contact with the school on Monday, May 31, and threatened to kill the students if the ransom is not paid.

Alhassan said that the bandits claimed to have 156 children in their custody.

Alhassan said the state government has insisted that it would not pay the ransom but would engage in negotiation with the bandits.

Deputy governor of Niger State, Ahmed Ketso, has also stated that the government will not pay ransom for the release of the children. He added that the government believes that negotiation will work like it did when Kagara boys were abducted.

According to Vanguard, since the state government has vowed not to pay ransom for the release of any abducted people, some public-spirited people within the community are said to have started raising the money which they hope to take to the bandits.

The Niger State Government has however said that it has set the necessary machinery in motion to ensure the safe release of the school children but completely ruled out the payment of ransom to the kidnappers.