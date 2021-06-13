Barely 72 hours after an attack on Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State, gunmen have again attacked Kofar Gayan and Kofar Kona areas of Zaria, kidnapping many residents in the process.

Mohammed Jalige, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna State, confirmed the incident, saying he was trying to gather details to update the press.

However, an official of Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KadVS), who spoke to Daily Trust on the condition of anonymity, said the incident occurred between 12.01 and 1.00 am on Sunday morning.

The official, who did not give details on the exact number of people abducted, said the incident occurred around the Government Girls Secondary School, Kofar Gayan, Zaria.

Abdullahi Mohammed, a resident of the area, told newsmen that no fewer than 12 people were abducted during the operation, adding that about eight people were kidnapped from one house, while others were picked separately.

Similarly, the daughter of one of the victims, Hafsat Kusfa, said the bandits broke into their home around 12.01 am and assembled them in front of the house.

She added that the bandits, who were about seven in number carrying guns and machetes, took away eight members of her family, including her father, mother, sisters, and brothers.

Kusfa said her father and mother, as well as some of the kidnapped victims, were later released through the efforts of security men who intercepted the hoodlums.

It would be recalled that a similar incident happened at the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, on Friday morning where one student was killed, and two lecturers and eight students were abducted.

