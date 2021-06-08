A commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been killed by bandits on Kuje-Gwagwalada Road, The Nation reports.

According to reports, the official simply identified as Commandant Dangana, died following the gunshot wound he sustained during a gun battle with bandits along the road on Sunday, June 6. He was rushed to the hospital afterwards but died on Monday, June 7.

NSCDC spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu, disclosed this during a special parade and simulation exercise and unveiling of the newly established female squad of the Corps at its Parade Ground at the NSCDC headquarters in Abuja on Monday. He also enjoined his colleagues to pray for the repose of his soul.

A minute silence was held to pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Audi described the security situation in Nigeria as worrisome, saying the Corps is on the verge of being rejuvenated to enable it play its roles in the security architecture of the country.

