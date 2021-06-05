BanditsIn Kaduna State, a church building of the Assemblies of God denomination was razed by bandits, who also killed 5 locals in the rural communities.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Saturday that security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of two citizens, as two others sustained injuries at Kabai general area of Chikun LGA.

“The agencies also reported a church building of the Assemblies of God denomination and one house were burnt by the attackers. Those killed are: Zakka Kure and Dare Daudu,” he said.

According to Aruwan,” spouses of some pastors sustained injuries and are presently receiving medical attention in a private facility. The injured are: Maryamu Daniel and Naomi Daniel.”

ALSO READ: Nigerian Twitter users shift to VPN

He said citizens would be updated on further developments emerging from the area.

“Similarly, the security agencies have reported to the government the killing of three citizens in transit and injuring of several around the Lambar Zango area of Kaduna-Zaria Road in Igabi LGA.”

“The citizens lost their lives following an attack by armed bandits.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled families of the five citizens and prayed God grants them eternal rest. The Governor further prayed for the speedy recovery of those receiving medical attention.”

“The Governor has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to carry out immediate assessment at the church and the other affected building in Kabai village.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...