Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has dissolved the state executive council with immediate effect. The Guardian reports.

The special adviser, media and publicity to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, June 9, said the dissolution affected other political appointees including the secretary to the state government (SSG) and the chief of staff (COS)

He pointed out that the special adviser security, special adviser national and state assembly liaison, and special adviser social investment, are not affected by the dissolution.

According to the governor, all commissioners are to hand over the affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries.

The statement reads: ”His Excellency, the executive governor of Bauchi State Sen. Bala A. Mohammed CON (Kauran Bauchi) has approved with immediate effect the dissolution of members of the state executive council and other political appointees that include, the secretary to the state government (SSG), the chief of staff (COS) government house and all special advisers, except the following:

i. Special Adviser Security;

ii. Special Adviser National and State Assembly Liaison;

iii. Special Adviser Social Investment;

iv. Special Adviser Media and Publicity.

”All commissioners are to handover the affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, while the secretary to the state government (SSG), the chief of staff (COS) government house and other affected special advisers are to handover to the most senior permanent secretary in the government house who is equally directed to take inventory of government property.

His Excellency, governor Bala Mohammed while thanking the affected political appointees for their meritorious service to the State, wished them the very best in their future endeavors.

