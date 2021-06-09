Bala Mohammed. Photo/TWITTER/SENBALAMOHAMMED

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect on Wednesday. Mohammed in a statement by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado,said that the Governor “has approved with immediate effect the dissolution of members of the State Executive Council and other political appointees that include, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and all Special.

He said, “advisers on Security, National and State Assembly Liaison, Social Investment and Special Adviser Media and Publicity are retained.

“All Commissioners are to handover the affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, while the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and other affected Special Advisers are to handover to the most senior permanent Secretary in the Government House who is equally directed to take inventory of government property.”

Mukhtar said that Bala Mohammed thanked the affected political appointees for their meritorious service.





