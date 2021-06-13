[FILES]

The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHDA) says Gastroenteritis Infection has spread from 13 to 15 Local Government Areas of the state with death toll now at 37. Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Chairman of BSPHDA, made the data available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Bauchi.

NAN recalls that as at June 3, the state recorded 28 deaths when the infection hit 13 LGAs of the state.

Gastroenteritis is a short-term illness triggered by the infection and inflammation of the digestive system. Symptoms can include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Mohammed said that 1,799 cases were recorded from May 25 to the time of compiling the report.

He mentioned that the affected LGAs included; Bauchi, Darazo, Dass, Giade, Ganjuwa and Jama’are.

Others are Misau, Ningi, Shira,Tafawa Balewa,Warji,Alkaleri, Kirfi,Shira, and Zaki .

“The LGAs with the highest number of cases are; Bauchi 1,334, Toro 165, Ningi 91 and Dass 60,” he said.

He said the agency had continued to deploy drugs and other medical consumables to all general hospitals in the state.

The chairman also said the state rapid response were deploying all measures to curtail further spread.

He reminded the general public to practice environmental and personal hygiene and report all cases to the nearest health facilities.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...