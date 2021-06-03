… passengers excited with quality of service

By Lawani Mikairu

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed on Wednesday commended Aero Contractors decision to open Bauchi route.

This is just as passengers aboard the Aero inaugural flight to Tafawa Balewa Airport, Bauchi expressed satisfaction with the quality of service of the airline, especially in- catering services.

Governor Muhammed made the commendation when he led the state government delegation to welcome the Aero Contractors inaugural flight to the state. The governor who was full of excitement expressed appreciation to the management of the airline for taking the economic decision to open the Bauchi route without arm twisting the state government.

The Governor said : “One remarkable thing about Aero is that they chose to come on their own unlike Max Air that we begged to come. We are assisting Max Air. This coming of Aero Contractors will open up communities in the state and open up Bauchi as the hub of air transport in the North East”.

” I also want to thank my brother, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika for all he has done for the development of aviation in Nigeria”.

"If need be, we will go all out to support Aero by way of a subsidy for expanding operations to Bauchi. We have to do everything for it to continue to be on this route. They have the track record and they have done their due diligence. We also plan to develop this airport into a cargo hub in this region".

Responding, the Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Captain Abdullahi Mahmood thanked the governor and his team for the support and desire to see the airline operate to the city. Captain Mahmood assured the governor that the airline would operate promptly and efficient services to Bauchi .

According to him, “Bauchi flight will depart Abuja at 09:10am, arriving Bauchi at 10:10am. The return leg will then depart Bauchi at 10:40am, and arrive Abuja at 11:40 on weekdays, while on Sunday the flight will depart Abuja for Bauchi at 09:50am, with the return flight from Bauchi at 11:20am. Passengers from Lagos can fly to Bauchi via Abuja using the 06:45 flight out of Lagos”, he added.

Meanwhile, passengers aboard the Aero inaugural flight to Bauchi on Wednesday commended the quality of service they received on the flight.

Those who spoke with Vanguard specifically commended the smooth flight and the in- flight catering services.

According to one of the passengers who is a high government official and prefers to remain anonymous, ” Aero is still maintaining efficient and smooth flight operations it has been known for these past 50 years or so. I am also impress by their catering services with their hand out refreshment pack.”

One of the passengers on the inaugural flight to Bauchi was the former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani- Kayode. He also expressed satisfaction with the quality of service of the airline.

The Bauchi State cultural troops were on ground to entertain the Aero Contractors management and crew and the state political officials who were also at the airport to welcome the inaugural flight.

