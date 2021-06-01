The UN Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in collaboration with the Japanese government has inaugurated a project to empower women and girls in marginalized communities for better well-being through education and advocacy in three states within one year and Bauchi State has been selected to benefit from the project.

Receiving officials of UNESCO who paid him an advocacy visit at Government House Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed said his administration will provide all the counterpart funding required for the smooth implementation of the project in the state.

The governor observed that, when fully implemented, the project will improve the living conditions of the citizens of the state especially women and children.

He commended UNESCO for selecting Bauchi for the implementation of the project saying in particular, the state government is addressing gender based violence in synergy with critical stakeholders in the society.

“We are really delighted to receive you on behalf of the Government and people of Bauchi state on this very rewarding and mutually beneficial program that you will implement in Bauchi. We thank you must sincerely for bringing this project to us in Bauchi.”

Governor Bala Mohammed said his administration has renovated classrooms across the state to ensure the advancement of education sector thereby ensuring effective teaching and learning.

The governor through the UNESCO requested for the support of Japan government to Bauchi state government for the construction of modern schools in the state.

On her part, the team leader of the UNESCO officials from Abuja, Mrs Magdalene Maida said the advocacy visit is to seek for the state government’s commitment for the implementation and sustainability of the project in the state.

She said the project was designed to be implemented in Bauchi, Gombe and Delta states with funding from the Government of Japan with technical support from UNESCO to create awareness on strategies for addressing the impact of COVID – 19 pandemic on learning and to provide training on preventive measures to women and girls through education and advocacy.

The UNESCO official also said the project is to increase awareness on gender based violence among young women and girls facing intersecting marginalization and to provide psychosocial rehabilitation in support of the long-term recovery of women and girls survivors of sexual gender based violence.

“Your Excellency, we are here to brief you that we are about to kick start the implementation of our project and to discuss with you strategies for strengthening UNESCO’s cooperation in Bauchi State.”

Mrs Magdalene Maida expressed confidence that with effective collaboration between the state government and the UNESCO, the objective of improving the well-being of women and girls will be achieved at the end of the 12- month period of the project.