By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has advised the newly elected Nigeria Guild of Editors, NGE, led by Mustapha Isah, to be a strong voice for good governance and the rule of law.

Reacting to the election of the new officers of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, the former Vice President advised the new guild leaders to “demonstrate courage by speaking out on behalf of the ordinary Nigerians who have no voice in the face of excruciating challenges of existence.”

A statement signed by Paul Ibe, media aide to the former Vice President, quoted Atiku as saying that “the media is the watchdog of society and therefore they have a great responsibility holding leaders accountable in order to promote good governance and the rule of law.”

He also counselled the editors to show courage in the demonstration of their responsibilities as watchdogs of society.

“The press is indispensable to a free, democratic society. So, you are the voice of the people. Your role is not that of cheerleaders, but of holding government accountable for the good of democracy”, he added.

Atiku also urged members of the Nigerian media to highlight things that unite the people rather than those that divide them, even as he urged them to respect and reflect all shades of opinions in the country instead of “suppressing certain points of view.”

