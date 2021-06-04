Gov. Yahaya Bello and President Buhari at State House, Abuja. Photo/TWITTER/NIGERIAGOV

The governor of Kogi, Mr Yahaya Bello, visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja on Thursday, pledging to sustain peace and security in Kogi and its environs. Bello made the announcement while speaking with reporters after a closed-door meeting with Buhari.

The governor also lauded Buhari for his efforts in sustaining the unity of the country.

“I use this opportunity to appreciate Mr President for what he has been doing for this country and for keeping us united.

“I assured Mr President of our continued support in making sure that Kogi State being the gateway between the North and South continues to hold forth and ensure that the centre continues to hold.

“Mr President is very pleased with our successes in Kogi State so far and has urged us to continue to do more.’’

Bello said that he would give “a resounding response’’ to those calling on him to run for president when the time comes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello has made remarkable strides in curbing insecurity in Kogi, a development that has earned him national and international applause.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...