By Peter Duru – MakurdiBenue state government has approved the employment of over 3,172 teaching and non-teaching staff for tertiary institutions as well as teachers for the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

This was part of the decisions reached at the end of State Executive Council meeting held in Makurdi and presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi said a Committee had been set up to work out the modalities for the recruitment.

She explained that 1,172 of the personnel would comprise teaching and non-teaching staff to be recruited for five tertiary institutions in the state while 2,000 teachers would be recruited for the SUBEB.

READ ALSO: Benue Police foils kidnap of Makurdi varsity Bursar, arrests two suspectsAccording to the Commissioner, “the State Executive Council approved for a committee to be set up to work on modalities for the recruitment of 1, 172 staff in five tertiary institutions in the state.

“The institutions includes the College of Education, Katsina-Ala which would get 165 academic and 100 non-Academic staff. College of Education Oju, 81 academic and 100 non-academic staff. Benue State Polytechnic, 140 academic and 44 non-academic staff. Akawe Torkula Polytechnic, 134 Academic and 111 non-Academic staff and Akperan Oshi Polytechnic, 134 Academic and 111 non academic staff.

“A committee was therefore constituted to work on the modalities for the recruitment. That committee has the Secretary to the State Government as the Chairman. The Commissioners for Education, Finance, Special Assistant MDGs and the Head of Service as members.

“Another approval was also given for the processing of the employment of 2,000 teachers for the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

“As we are all aware, we have a dwindling number of teachers resulting from deaths and retirement from service. We currently have about 16,000 teachers remaining. So EXCO gave approval for that employment to done so that some of the schools will get their teachers because some of them do not have teachers at the moment.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...