EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Men carry the body of a man out of the water in Ngaski, Nigeria, on May 27, 2021 after an overloaded boat sank in the Niger River on May 26, 2021. – More than 150 people were missing and feared drowned in northwest Nigeria on May 26, 2021, after an overloaded boat ferrying passengers to a market sank in the Niger River, local officials said.

The boat was travelling between central Niger state and Wara in northwest Kebbi state when it went down, National Inland Waterways Authority local manager Yusuf Birma told reporters. (Photo by – / AFP)

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has donated the sum of N50 million to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent boat mishap at Warrah, Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Chairman of the forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, stated this when he led a delegation to the Kebbi State Government House.

They were on a condolence visit to his Kebbi State counterpart and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

He said: “This donation is on behalf of your brothers, the governors who were shaken by the unfortunate accident in Yauri Emirate, the boat mishap that led to the loss of lives and properties, while several others were injured,” he said.

He added: “That is why your brothers, the governors have decided that I, on behalf of them, donate N50 million to the families of those who died in the unfortunate accident.

“Everyone felt particularly sad at this development and we are here to condole with you, the families and the people of Kebbi State. We, of course, are not God.

The Almighty Allah knows best.

“He has the insight, foresight, knowledge and He knows why things happen like that while we mere mortals do not know.”

Fayemi beseeched the Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased as well as give the bereaved families, the government and people of Kebbi State, the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.



