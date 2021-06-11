By Prince Okafor

The United States President, Joe Biden, has condemned the Federal Government decision to suspend of Twitter operations in Nigeria.

Stressing that the restriction to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard by the U.S Department Spokesperson, Ned Price, it stated that, “The United States condemns the ongoing suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use Twitter.

“The United States is likewise concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter.

“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy. Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.

“We support Nigeria as it works towards unity, peace, and prosperity. As its partner, we call on the government to respect its citizens’ right to freedom of expression by reversing this suspension.”

