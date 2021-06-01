By Adesina Wahab The Secretary, Board of Trustees, Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, Chief Henry Okechukwu, has commended the mature way the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, handled last Saturday’s incident when some unruly youths blocked the road when his entourage was going to Okpai to inspect a power project being built in the town.

In a statement by Okechukwu, which was made available to our correspondent yesterday, he also warned youths in the area against being used by some selfish people to foment trouble or put the community into ridicule.

He added that if not for the great restraint shown by Senator Omo-Agege and his team, a joyful occasion would have become unpleasant.

“As the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, l thought it wise to go to Okpai last Saturday when the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and a high powered delegation of the Federal Ministry of Power, were going to inspect the ongoing work on the project of stepping down power from the AGIP-IPP for our people.

"As the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, l thought it wise to go to Okpai last Saturday when the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and a high powered delegation of the Federal Ministry of Power, were going to inspect the ongoing work on the project of stepping down power from the AGIP-IPP for our people.

"What happened at Okpai junction that Saturday when some youths unlawfully blocked the road was sad, unfortunate and against the constructive approach we in Ndokwa are known for. The youths who were used and their sponsors were, however, disappointed as the Distinguished Senator Omo-Agege disarmed all by a show of rare leadership humility. He showed humility and appealed to them to allow him to enter Okpai for the official inspection of the power project by the Federal Government for the benefit of their community and the entire Ndokwa Nation.

“I must repeat that our youths are not unruly. Their respect for elders is unprecedented. The purposeful and non-violent struggle for Power Step Down by youth leaders in 2005, under the aegis of Ndokwa Youth Congress, Ndokwa Youth Vanguard, Pages Group amongst others; with the elders in the Ndokwa Leaders of Thought led by the late Prof. BIC Ijomah, and other patriots led the struggle against AGIP’s oppression until its eventual approval in 2015, by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC Administration.

“It is on this premise and in my capacity as the Secretary of the BOT of NNU that I apologize for the misbehaviour of the youths at Okpai, along with their sponsors/backers. Instead of the humiliation designed by the youths and their sponsors, the incident brought out the maturity in the DSP, to the admiration of responsible leaders and indeed other Ndokwa people present at the event.

“The DSP stole their hearts and got their applause. He could have ordered his well-armed security operatives to open fire on the menacing youths but he knew that power without restraint is indeed dangerous. Power must not be abused or misused.

“In the same light, I must also commend HRM the Igwe of Okpai, and the APC leaders and members at Okpai who for the sake of peace restrained themselves from coming to Okpai junction to counter the Okpai youths. Similarly, I commend the meeting with the Ikpalas and Onotu-in-Council of the entire Utagba-Ogbe Clan, and other responsible Ndokwa leaders, all of whom have saved a hopeless situation orchestrated by their ‘Representative’ who lacks the high-level capacity required at the Federal Government level for the actualization of the project of this magnitude; except for extortionate gains for the building of his political fortunes.

Thankfully, the DSP has promised to accelerate the actualization of the power step down the project for us all in Ndokwa land. Sadly, after the contracts were awarded 4 years ago, there is nothing on the ground at Okpai site except swampy forest and only the fence at Kwale site.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank the DSP for the promise he made to work with distinguished Senator Peter Nwaoboshi to bring a Federal University of Health Sciences to Ndokwa Nation. All I can say now is: may His divine power help you to actualize your promises to Ndokwa.

In this way, the entire Ndokwa Nation will be able to appreciate and magnify you for removing them from the cadre of marginalized people of Nigeria. Our selfish and underachieving political gladiators will then be forced to hide their heads in shame forever,” he said.

