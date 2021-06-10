Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George has condemned the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the killings of 11 members of the Igangan community by Fulani herdsmen.



The PDP leader also expressed disappointment at the level of devastation of properties, including the oba’s palace which was razed, describing the act as dangerous; maintaining that the situation was made worse by the fact that the President, a Fulani had remained silent.



George stressed that the President should have paid a condolence visit to the Oyo State community.



“President Muhammadu Buhari silence on the killings of people of Igangan community is dangerous and the fact that he is a Fulani man makes the matter worse. I know his media aides to be very fast in reacting to issues but their silence on this particular incident is suspicious.



“The senseless killings, the cruel inhuman massacre of the Igangan natives in the Yoruba heartland by suspected herdsmen in the wee hours of last Sunday has brought the seething malady right to our door steps. No one is safe anymore.

“I wonder, what hate, what evil, what madness will propel anyone of sane mind to plunge into the night with weapons of war, seeking out fellow citizens for pillage and murder? It puzzles rationality. It benumbs the senses,” George said.

The elder statesman according to Daily Independent, also expressed disappointment with the security situation in the country, lamenting that Nigeria had become fragile at this very moment as the citizens were being confronted with fear, ruin, banditry and freelance murder from all corners.

He said, “We are back again at a momentous period in the history of this fragile union. There is fear, ruin, banditry and freelance murder from all corners of our beleaguered nation, the blood of innocent people flow in gory sights. Everything seems disturbed, distorted, sliding towards anarchy.”



Affirming that the Ibarapa incident was an indication that the government at the centre was losing grip over collective protection, George said, “The 1999 Constitution, the very pivot of the Nigerian malady lacks fairness, stripped of equitable balance, negates justice and skewed deliberately to favour a section of people of the country. Our country is bestirred in widening uncertainties.

“There are no certitudes anywhere as lawlessness defines the national landscape. The very first principle of governance which is predicated on the protection of life and properties is no longer valid. The law enforcement agencies are often exhausted overwhelmed, sliding into virtual ineffectiveness.”

Condemning the Twitter ban, George said that that the world is a global village where no one, no matter how powerful can defy the consensus of the free world.



“The suspension of Twitter is part of the subsisting aberration. It is wrong-footed. It is hasty, unreflective, lacking in contemplative articulations. Twitter is on the world stage, has become a permanent usage where world leaders and youths express their ideological bent and are the utmost symbol of democratic aspirations. This hasty decision must be withdrawn forthwith. We need Twitter just as the world is enhanced through a democratic exchange.”

