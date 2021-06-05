By Haruna Aliyu Usman, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi police command, Saturday confirmed the killing of at least 88 local vigilante (yan sa kai) in danko/Wasagu local government area of Kebbi State.

Narrating the incident, the police PRO, Dsp Nafiu Abubakar, said the armed bandits struck on Friday, attacking at least seven villages and killing 88 persons.

He added that, koro, Kimpi, Gaya and Iguenge are the villages affected by the rampaging bandits all under Danko/Wasagu local government area of Kebbi state.

Reacting to this, Kebbi state police commissioner CP Adeyemi Adeleke Bode assured the people of the area of his command’s readiness to bring the criminals to justice. He urged members of the public to always use the emergency numbers made available to alert the police on any impending attack.

Vanguard News Nigeria

