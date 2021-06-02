Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some daredevil armed men were reportedly on a rampage in Ikire and Apomu in Irewole and Isokan local government areas of Osun state, allegedly killing five persons in Ikire .

It was gathered that the armed robbers had earlier robbed a bank in Apomu town around 3pm before proceeding to Ikire where they killed three persons at a commercial bank automated teller machine.

Also, two other persons were said the have been killed in the community during the sporadic shooting.

Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola while confirming the incident said she cannot confirm the casualty figure, but the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode is already at the scene of the incident.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria