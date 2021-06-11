Breaking News

BREAKING: Buhari Grants Another Exclusive Interview To NTA

By
0
Views: Visits 2

.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari will tonight feature in an exclusive interview on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said the interview session, which is expected to be on air from about 8:30pm, would be revealing.

Also Read: Suspension: Twitter approach to dialogue tepid – Lai Mohammed

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) an exclusive interview, from 8.30 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021.

“It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Embattled AFN Boss Dares To Take World Athletics To CAS Over 2017 Constitution

Previous article

Only National Assembly Can Handle Restructuring —Buhari

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News