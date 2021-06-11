.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari will tonight feature in an exclusive interview on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said the interview session, which is expected to be on air from about 8:30pm, would be revealing.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) an exclusive interview, from 8.30 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021.

“It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date.”

