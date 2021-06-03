By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, received the Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is two weeks after he dumped his previous party.

Though he was espected to be introduced by the leadership of the APC, he was led to the President by Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

READ ALSO: Another look at Ayade’s voyage to APCAyade said until he defected to be ruling party, he was a committed and dedicated member of the PDP.

He said he still have great respect for his former party, the PDP, because it was the platform that gave him the ticket and supported him to win elections for senate and governor respectively.

Details later…

