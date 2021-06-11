President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Balarabe Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

Also Read: UPDATED: Bandits kill one, abduct 8 students, 2 lecturers in Zaria Polytechnic

He said Mr Ilelah’s appointment was for five years tenure in the first instance.

The statement was signed and made available to newsmen by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...