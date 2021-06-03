— Woman attendant abducted

Dayo Johnson Akure

Unknown gunmen have hijacked a school bus in Oba ile Estate of Akure North council area of Ondo state.

Eyewitness account had it that eight men armed with guns, cutlass and some other weapons on motorcycles, rounded the school bus forcing the driver to stop.

They reportedly dragged the drivers down from the vehicle and threatened to kill him.

However, a woman attendant who was on duty to convey children to school was abducted.

Eyewitness account said that the incident occurred around 6:45am.

The driver and the attendant were reportedly moving round to pick the Pupils of Chimola School located in the estate to their school when the gunmen struck.

Vanguard gathered that the bus marked Lagos LSD 853 FJ with Chimola Schools inscribed on it was driven away by the abductors while others escaped on the motorcycles.

A source said “the driver and the attendant were about to pick the first student when the incident happened. The gunmen rounded the vehicle and came down with dangerous weapons

“The driver was dragged down from the bus while one of them took over the driver’s seat and drove off with the attendant in the bus.

“The whereabouts of the attendant is still unknown but we have reported the incident at the Oba ile Police station.

“This is the first time we are experiencing this kind of situation here. It is quite unfortunate.”

Contacted, the state police command image maker, Tee Leo lkoro said the matter was yet to be reported at the state command headquarters.

Ikoro however promised to confirm from the Divisional Police Officer in the area.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...