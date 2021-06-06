Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

No fewer than 20 people have reportedly died in Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government area of Oyo State when scores of bandits on motorcycles stormed the sleepy town late at night.

The attack was carried out just after a week that the Chairman of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, General Ajibola Togun (rtd) warned that some foreign herders were hibernating in forest reserves waiting to unleash terror on Yorubaland.



