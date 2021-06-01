By Wole Mosadomi-Minna The Registrar/Chief Executive, National Examinations Council, Professor God wills Obioma is dead.

He was said to have slumped in his bedroom in Minna, Niger State yesterday after an official trip to Abuja and rushed by his wife and other relatives back to National Hospital, Abuja where he eventually gave up the ghost.

Late Obioma was the 7th Registrar of the Council.

Circumstances surrounding his demise are still unknown but assassination as being rumoured is ruled out.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria