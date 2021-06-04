By Johnbosco AgbakwuruTHE Police Council on Friday confirmed the appointment of Alkali Usman Baba as the substantive Inspector General of Police.

The Police Council meeting was presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the First Lady’s Conference Room, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, said the appointment of Baba as IGP was unanimously confirmed.

Recall that President Buhari had on April 6, appointed Alkali Usman Baba as the acting Inspector General of Police.

The minister said Buhari directed the IGP to ensure insecurity in the country is brought to the barest minimum.

Baba was a Deputy Inspector General of Police before his promotion.

