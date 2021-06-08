At the meetingAfter the meeting.In a move to reconcile stakeholders, the National Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Chairman, South-West region, Taofeek Arapaja; regional Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran, and other executive members have visited the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

The meeting, held at Fayose’s Ikeja, Lagos residence, is in continuation of efforts to seek support for the unification of the party, sources said.

In his welcome speech, Fayose stated that he was very pleased with the true reconciliation that is taking place. He further said that he is open to actions that will move the party forward.

READ ALSO: PDP clears 33 candidates for South-West congressOn his part, Arapaja thanked Fayose for welcoming the new executive members, adding that they were all winners in the PDP South-West Congress that took place in April.

He further added that the peace and unity of PDP were paramount to him and other executive members, noting that it is a necessary move in preparation for coming elections.

Also speaking, for himself and the executives, the PDP regional scribe, Owokoniran, noted that that they were all pleased.

He said the new development, which is a step in the right direction, was an assurance that PDP will surely be in the position to rescue Nigeria from sinking further come 2023.

Other executives at the meeting were Chief Bose Adedibu, South-West Woman Leader; Gbenga Kukoyi, Legal Adviser; Mr. Rasaq Adewoyin, Financial Secretary, and Chief Olusanya Atofarati, Publicity Secretary.

Engr. Adedeji Doherty, Chairman PDP, Lagos State; Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, former South-West Secretary; Prince Daisi Akintan, former Zonal Secretary; Mrs Funmilayo Ogun, former member of South-West caretaker committee, among others, were also in attendance.

