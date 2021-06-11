Again, kidnappers have attacked the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna State, abducting a number of students and staff.

Journalists were told that the kidnappers wielding dangerous weapons, came to the polytechnic on Thursday night ,and forcefully moved the students and their lecturers into the bush.

Although the authorities are yet to react on the incidence,an eye witness said one student might have been shot as pandemonium ensued in the polytechnic during the attack

