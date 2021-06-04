By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

There are indications that federal government has directed all telecom operators in the country to deactivate twitter on their networks by 12 midnight.

This may not be unconnected with the decision of government to ban activities of twitter in the country following the deletion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet, which the microblogging site deemed offensive.

Vanguard gathered authoritatively that after 12 midnight Friday, no twitter account of Nigerians will work within the country.

Details later….

