European football governing body, UEFA has suspended the group B match between Denmark and Finland after midfielder, Christian Eriksen collapsed in the first half, bringing the game to a stop.

No word was said about his condition, even as his teammates escorted him as he was stretchered off the pitch.

A statement by UEFA reads, “Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.

The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.

