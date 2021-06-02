By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Unknown armed men have reportedly killed the Senior Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor on Security, retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Christopher Dega.

According to a family source, the retired Police Chief was on Tuesday attacked and shot several times on his chest by unknown assailants at a restaurant in Jos, the Plateau state capital where he traveled to on a private visit.

An indigene of Benue state from Shitile in Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas, AIG Dega served as Commissioner of Police in both Borno and Edo states.

He was later promoted to the rank of AIG and posted to Zone 8 Lokoja, Kogi state were he served until his retirement from service.

Regarded by many as an accomplished police officer. Left to mourn him are his wife, Kashimana, son, siblings, in-laws and friends.

Meanwhile at the time of this report, the state government was yet to issue a formal statement about his death.