The United States Government, Saturday said that the ban on the operations of Twitter in the country was an infringement on the rights of Nigerians to freedom of expression.

In a terse statement issued in Abuja by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, the United States Government also said that the ban was a way of sending a poor message to Nigerian citizens, investors and businesses.

“Nigeria’s constitution provides for freedom of expression. The Government’s recent #Twitterban undermines Nigerians’ ability to exercise this fundamental freedom and sends a poor message to its citizens, investors and businesses,” the United States said.

The United States further opined that banning social media and curbing every citizen's ability to seek, receive, and impart information undermine fundamental freedoms.

“As President Biden has stated, our need for individual expression, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater.

The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less communication, alongside concerted efforts towards unity, peace, and prosperity. #KeepitOn,” the United States added.

