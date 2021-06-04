By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Friday dissolved all his Special Advisers, SAs and Senior Special Advisers, SSAs in his government.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri.

He gave the reason for their dissolution to Vanguard that, “It is true that the Special Advisers and Senior Special Advisers, SSAs of the governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma, have been dissloved.

“It was after a committee set up to study the operation of government and based on that report the governor took that decision.”

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Uzodimma, Umahi asked to convey multi-stakeholders meetingWhen Vanguard went further to ask the report of the committee, he said: “The report wants the government to regig the government and to determine the size and number of appointees as regards the operations of government.”

It would be recalled that last month, governor Uzodimma, dissolved 20 of his commissioners and retained 8 of them. The reason given that it was inline with the process of trying to regig his administration to achieve his agenda of 3r of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery for Imo state.

