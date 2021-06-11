By Nkechi Onyedika-Ugoeze, Abuja

11 June 2021 | 11:39 am

Related

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a veteran broadcaster Balarabe Shehu Ilelah as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who announced the appointment in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said Ilelah’s appointment is for a tenure of five years in the first instance.

He takes over from Prof Armstrong Idachaba who was appointed on Acting capacity since February 2020 following the suspension of Mallam Is’haq Modibbo Kawu.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...