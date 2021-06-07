President Muhammadu BuhariBy Johnbosco AgbakwuruPRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Rukayyatu Abdulkareem Gurin as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs in the Office of the First Lady.

The President also approved the appointment of Dr. Mohammed Kamal Abdurrahman as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners in the Office of the First Lady.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement he issued yesterday.

According to the statement, the new Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs in the Office of the First Lady, Gurin, holds a Doctorate degree in Curriculum Instruction from the University of Maiduguri.

She was at various times a Lecturer at the University of Maiduguri; a Deputy Director at the National Universities Commission (NUC); and a Director at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

Dr. Gurin who was a Senior Lecturer at Baze University in Abuja before her appointment, replaces Dr. Hajo Sani who was recently appointed as Nigeria's Delegate to the United Nations Educational and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO) in France.

The statement further explained that the new Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners in the Office of the First Lady, Dr. Abdurrahman holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from University of Maiduguri.

He worked at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Yola Specialist Hospital, Sithobela Health Centre in Swaziland, and at the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) before his appointment as the Personal Physician to the First Lady in 2015 and reappointed in 2019.

Dr Abdurrahman, the statement said will combine his new role with his position as the Personal Physician to the First Lady.

