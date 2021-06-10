By Godwin OritsePresident Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Apapa, Lagos, for the launch of the $195 million Deep Blue Project.

The Deep Blue Sea project, an initiative of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, is meant to secure the Nigerian end of the Gulf of Guinea, from the menace of pirates.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Amaechi, Soyinka, others grace Lagos-Ibadan rail line commissioningThe launch of the project, when fully implemented, is also expected to increase the revenue profile of NIMASA and attract more vessel calls to the nation’s ports.

Earlier, the President had commissioned the Lagos-Ibadan Railway Line, a 156km standard gauge made up of 10 stations and complete with state-of-the-art conveniences, car parks, elevators and ultra-modern terminals.

