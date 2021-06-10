There is a heavy presence of security operatives in some parts of Lagos State as President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the commercial city to commission some Federal Government projects.

He is currently at Ebutte Meta Terminal of the Nigerian Railway Corporation for the commissioning ceremony of the Lagos Ibadan rail project and the flag off of commercial operations.

Governors present at the commissioning include, including Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Also present are Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka; Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, and several others.

Thereafter, Buhari is expected to proceed to commission other projects such as the Energy Nature Light Terminal of the Apapa Port to further commission the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, otherwise known as the Deep Blue Project.

“Construction on the Railway Station started in March 2017, and test-running commenced in December 2020. The Ebute Metta Station, known as the Mobolaji Johnson Station, is the largest railway station in West Africa with a holding capacity of 6000 passengers.

“The 156km Lagos—Ibadan standard gauge railway line in Lagos is the first double-track standard gauge rail in West Africa. It is also the first Nigerian railway line to be started and finished by the same government, since 1960,” according to presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad.

President Buhari’s last visit to Lagos to commission some projects was on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, during the tenure of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The railway project President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned today at Oyingbo, Ebutte Metta, Lagos

