Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr Ramatu Aliyu. Photo; TWITTER/DRRAMATUALIYU

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Aliyu, on her 51st birthday and conferment of a chieftancy title, Onyize of Ebira, by Ohinoyi, Dr Ado Ibrahim. In a congratulatory message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, the president joined all members of All Progressives Congress in celebrating with the minister.

He noted that Ramatu’s antecedents as former Women Leader of the party and President of Council of African Political Parties had continued to inspire and attract more women into governance.

He commended the minister for her loyalty and steadfastness in pursuing development, especially at grassroots level, describing the recognition as well deserved and reflective of her diligence.

Buhari wished the minister all the best in her endeavours, urging more dedication and sacrifice for the good of her community, country and humanity.





