Dogonyaro

President Muhammadu Buhari, Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong and former Head of State, Gen. Gowon, were among mourners that paid glowing tributes to former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro, describing him as a patriotic, brave and disciplined officer who gave his all to serve Nigeria.

Buhari was represented by the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), who said the late Dogonyaro was a thoroughbred officer whose antecedents in the Nigerian Army remain a reference point and motivation to younger officers.

“Nigeria remains grateful to the late Gen. Dogonyaro for his gallantry, patriotism and diligence in service to the nation particularly during his command of ECOMOG troops in Liberia,” he added.

Buhari condoled with the family of the deceased, the people and government of Plateau State over the loss of Dogonyaro, asking them to take solace in his good legacies.

Lalong, in his tribute, said Plateau State was not grieving over the loss but celebrating a worthy son who made Nigeria and Africa proud throughout his military career.

He said: “Late Gen. Dogonyaro left his footprints in the sands of time. The challenge before us today is to ensure that the sacrifices he and other gallant soldiers made in uniting and keeping Nigeria safe does not go in vain. We must unite to defeat the forces of evil that are threatening the security and wellbeing of Nigeria. That is the best way we can honour the memory of the late General”.

Gowon, who sent in a message through Gen. Jon Temlong, affirmed the testimony of gallantry and selflessness by the late Dogonyaro whom, he said, showed early signs of greatness shortly after being commissioned into the Army.

Representative of the Liberian President, George Weah, said the government and people of Liberia remain eternally grateful to Nigeria and in particular General Dogonyaro and soldiers for the role they played in restoring peace to their country.

COCIN Vice President, Rev. Dr. Amos Mhozo, said the testimony of the deceased who was a committed member of the COCIN Headquarters Compound Church shows that God could use people no matter their backgrounds to achieve his purpose and propagate his word.

He said the church would continue to pray for the government to rise up to the challenge of stopping the killing of innocent people across the nation by criminals as well as providing better infrastructure for the ease and comfort of the citizens.

Wife of the late General, Mrs. Dogonyaro, spoke passionately about the faith of her late husband and said he gave his best to the nation just as he did to the service of God, adding, “the family is happy that he was saved and played active role in evangelism before his demise.”



Like this: Like Loading...