President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, as he turns 80 on June 6, 2021. In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, the President felicitated with the family of the renowned preacher, members of the Deeper Life Bible Church, and Christendom in general.

He wished the “spiritual General” greater service to God and humanity, “in good health and sound mind.”

Buhari recalled his 2018 meeting with Kumuyi and wife, Esther, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the warmth they radiated, and their love and prayers for country.

He urged younger preachers to take a cue, and intercede for Nigeria and people in positions of authority, as God’s word enjoins.

The president prayed that his vision for the country would be realized, and the works of his hands will continue to prosper.





