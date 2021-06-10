Buhari. Photo: TWITTER/NIGERIAGOV

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s interview with Arise TV, Nigerian Twitter came to the conclusion that he is aware of what goes on in the country.

Some critics are of the belief that the president is unaware of the country’s situation, stating that there are cabals giving orders while the president lays back.

But the president’s response to questions asked during the Thursday interview has convinced Nigerians on Twitter that the president is fully aware of the challenges facing the country.

But many who commented on Thursday morning said the president “didn’t just care”.

One such instance Nigerians on Twitter mentioned was when the interviewee asked Buhari about the suspension of Twitter in the country. He laughed it off and said he doesn’t want to talk about it.

This, however, confirmed a report by American news publication Daily beast that it was Buhari who ordered the suspension of Twitter in the country because he was “angry” that Facebook also joined the latter to take down his controversial post on insecurity.

The American news publication said “anger” is the word used by those close to the president in describing how he felt on Friday when his aides informed him that Facebook had followed Twitter by deleting a post he made on both platforms.

Aside from this, the president was also asked about the October #EndSARS protests and his response was that the protests were aimed at ousting him from office.

Other responses of the president to the questions asked made Nigerian Twitter users reach the conclusion that the president is aware but “he just didn’t care.”

Here are some reactions.

The Arise TV interview shows it’s best to hear from the president, not the presidency. Now we’re certain Buhari is aware of:

– Twitter ban, he even laughed it off.

– Fulani herdsmen attacks, he called it villagers fighting.

– Unemployment, cos the youths don’t behave well.

— Series Abíọ́dún ☻ (@Engr_Series) June 10, 2021

Twitter ban? He’s aware.

He laughs it off.

Herdsman massacres? He’s aware.

He calls it villagers fighting.

Youth unemployment?

He’s aware. He says you all are badly behaved. Na why.

Next time, an idiotic Buharist tells you Buhari is not aware, he’s aware.

He just doesn’t care.

— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 10, 2021

From this interview, it’s actually clear that Buhari is aware of everything going on in the country. He just don’t give a damn

— Honourable Oke Umurhohwo (@OkeStalyf) June 10, 2021

Presidential interviews are important because at least, it helps us understand the mindset of the president. Not some SSAs commenting on issues all day long.

President Buhari should speak more. We will still disagree with some of his views, but he begged for this job.

— Dr. Dípò Awójídé, FHEA (@OgbeniDipo) June 10, 2021

I laugh you if you think Buhari is not aware of the sad and ridiculous occurrences in this country. With his wicked laugh, this man that I’m watching speak on Arise TV now knows exactly what he’s doing.

— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) June 10, 2021

The reason Buhari’s handlers prevent his from talking to media is not because he is ill or there is anything wrong with him mentally. It’s because they know who their oga is and what he will say.

— Mitchell Obama (@Ambrosia_Ijebu) June 10, 2021

After watching Buhari’s interview with Arise TV, it is now obvious that this country is on auto pilot. This man has no vision or plans for this country. Just laughing at questions about important national matters.

— IRUNNIA ™ (@Irunnia_) June 10, 2021

As a Nigerian, you can’t even boast of having a sound, intellectual and smart President.

Wallahi, if you’re the one interviewing Buhari, you’d pity him before you throw him 2 questions.

— Duke of Atlanta 🀄️🇺🇸 (@_AsiwajuLerry) June 10, 2021

During Presidential manifesto, they asked Buhari questions, he Laughed

During Presidential debate, they asked Buhari questions, he laughed

During Presidential interview with Arise TV, they asked Buhari questions, he laughed

This man really seeing Nigerians like his TikTok Fans

— Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) June 10, 2021

Buhari uses twitter to pass information, are you telling me he doesn’t know that twitter have been banned and haven’t asked questions on why it was from whom ever banned twitter….. reason am na… baba knows everything that’s going on in his country

— Shegxy~white (@Shegxywhite) June 10, 2021

