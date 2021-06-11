Contrary to an earlier announcement by the presidency that President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on the evening of Friday June 11 by 8pm on Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, the presidency has changed its mind and now says the president will address Nigerians on the morning of June 12.

Earlier on Friday, the Presidency had announced an exclusive interview between the President and the Nigerian Television Authority.

“President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, an exclusive interview from 8.30pm, Friday, June 11, 2021. It promises to be revealing and eductaiong. Kindly keep a date,” Femi Adesina, the special adviser to Buhari on media and publicity, had said in an earlier statement.

But the presidency has now shifted the address to Saturday, June 12, 2021.

“To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, June 12, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Saturday June 12, 2021, at 7am. Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” a statement signed by spokesman Femi Adesina said.

“President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) an exclusive interview, from 8.30 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021,” the statement said.

“It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date.”

Like this: Like Loading...